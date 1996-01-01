Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

20. Adaptive Immunity

Functions of T Lymphocytes

Functions of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc)

Which statement is FALSE about cytotoxic T cells?

Tc cells recognize epitopes only when the latter are held by

Types of Helper T Cells (TH)

Functions of Helper T Cells (TH):Activation of Macrophages

Why are cytokines important signals for cell-mediated immunity?

T______ cells assist in the functions of certain B cells and other T cells.

