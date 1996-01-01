Gel Electrophoresis quiz #1 Flashcards

At the end of gel electrophoresis, DNA fragments are separated into distinct bands within each lane of the gel. Each band represents a DNA fragment of a specific size, with larger fragments remaining near the top and smaller fragments migrating toward the bottom. These bands can be visualized and compared to a reference DNA sample to estimate fragment sizes.

What is observed at the end of a gel electrophoresis experiment? At the end of gel electrophoresis, DNA fragments are separated into distinct bands within each lane of the gel. Each band represents a DNA fragment of a specific size, with larger fragments remaining near the top and smaller fragments migrating toward the bottom. These bands can be visualized and compared to a reference DNA sample to estimate fragment sizes.

What is the answer key for a virtual gel electrophoresis lab regarding the migration of DNA fragments? In a virtual gel electrophoresis lab, the answer key would indicate that DNA fragments are separated by size: larger fragments move slower and stay near the top of the gel, while smaller fragments move faster and travel farther toward the bottom. The reference lane is used to estimate the sizes of fragments in other lanes by comparison.

What are the main components of a standard gel apparatus used for electrophoresis? A standard gel apparatus for electrophoresis includes a gel matrix (such as agarose), wells for loading DNA samples, lanes for separation, a cathode (negative electrode) at the top, an anode (positive electrode) at the bottom, and an ion buffer solution to conduct electricity and facilitate DNA migration.

Why does DNA migrate from the cathode to the anode during gel electrophoresis? DNA is negatively charged and is attracted to the positively charged anode at the bottom of the gel, causing it to migrate away from the cathode.

What is the function of the wells at the top of each lane in a gel electrophoresis apparatus? The wells serve as the starting point where DNA samples are loaded into each lane for separation.

How can a reference DNA sample be used in gel electrophoresis analysis? A reference DNA sample of known fragment sizes allows estimation of the sizes of unknown DNA fragments in other lanes by comparison.