Microbiology

Microbiology

17. Biotechnology

Gel Electrophoresis

Gel Electrophoresis

Gel Electrophoresis Example 1

Problem

At a crime scene a blood sample was found and investigated using gel electrophoresis. Based on the gel, the blood at the crime scene belongs to which of the suspects?

Problem

The parents of a new baby believe that the hospital sent them home with someone else’s baby. The hospital takes DNA samples from both parents and the baby. The DNA is investigated using gel electrophoresis. Do the parents possess their biological child or did the hospital give them the wrong baby?

Problem

Gel electrophoresis separates fragments of DNA based on which characteristic?

Problem

Why do the fragments of DNA in gel electrophoresis move away from the negative cathode?

