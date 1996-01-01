Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Gel Electrophoresis
Gel Electrophoresis Example 1
At a crime scene a blood sample was found and investigated using gel electrophoresis. Based on the gel, the blood at the crime scene belongs to which of the suspects?
The parents of a new baby believe that the hospital sent them home with someone else’s baby. The hospital takes DNA samples from both parents and the baby. The DNA is investigated using gel electrophoresis. Do the parents possess their biological child or did the hospital give them the wrong baby?
Gel electrophoresis separates fragments of DNA based on which characteristic?
Why do the fragments of DNA in gel electrophoresis move away from the negative cathode?