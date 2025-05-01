Back
Generation Time Period required for a microbial population to double in number, reflecting the speed of binary fission. Doubling Time Alternate term for the interval needed for a population to increase twofold through cell division. Binary Fission A process by which prokaryotic cells replicate, resulting in two genetically identical daughter cells. Microbial Population A group of microorganisms of the same species growing and dividing within a specific environment. Growth Rate A measure of how quickly a microbial population increases in number over a defined period. n_t Symbol representing the final number of cells present after a specified duration of growth. n_0 Symbol indicating the initial number of cells present at the start of an experiment or calculation. Exponent Mathematical value indicating how many times a number is multiplied by itself, used in cell number calculations. Number of Generations Total cycles of cell division occurring within a given time, calculated by dividing elapsed time by generation time. Cell Division A biological process resulting in the formation of new cells from a single parent cell. Initial Number of Cells Quantity of cells present before any division or growth has occurred in a population. Final Number of Cells Total count of cells present after a period of growth, factoring in all divisions. Time Conversion Adjustment of time units, such as converting hours to minutes, to ensure consistency in calculations. Equation Mathematical expression used to predict the number of cells after a certain period based on initial values and division cycles. Prokaryotic Cell A type of microorganism lacking a nucleus, commonly dividing by binary fission.
