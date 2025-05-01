Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Generation Time Period required for a microbial population to double in number, reflecting the speed of binary fission.

Doubling Time Alternate term for the interval needed for a population to increase twofold through cell division.

Binary Fission A process by which prokaryotic cells replicate, resulting in two genetically identical daughter cells.

Microbial Population A group of microorganisms of the same species growing and dividing within a specific environment.

Growth Rate A measure of how quickly a microbial population increases in number over a defined period.

n_t Symbol representing the final number of cells present after a specified duration of growth.