  • Generation Time
    Period required for a microbial population to double in number, reflecting the speed of binary fission.
  • Doubling Time
    Alternate term for the interval needed for a population to increase twofold through cell division.
  • Binary Fission
    A process by which prokaryotic cells replicate, resulting in two genetically identical daughter cells.
  • Microbial Population
    A group of microorganisms of the same species growing and dividing within a specific environment.
  • Growth Rate
    A measure of how quickly a microbial population increases in number over a defined period.
  • n_t
    Symbol representing the final number of cells present after a specified duration of growth.
  • n_0
    Symbol indicating the initial number of cells present at the start of an experiment or calculation.
  • Exponent
    Mathematical value indicating how many times a number is multiplied by itself, used in cell number calculations.
  • Number of Generations
    Total cycles of cell division occurring within a given time, calculated by dividing elapsed time by generation time.
  • Cell Division
    A biological process resulting in the formation of new cells from a single parent cell.
  • Initial Number of Cells
    Quantity of cells present before any division or growth has occurred in a population.
  • Final Number of Cells
    Total count of cells present after a period of growth, factoring in all divisions.
  • Time Conversion
    Adjustment of time units, such as converting hours to minutes, to ensure consistency in calculations.
  • Equation
    Mathematical expression used to predict the number of cells after a certain period based on initial values and division cycles.
  • Prokaryotic Cell
    A type of microorganism lacking a nucleus, commonly dividing by binary fission.