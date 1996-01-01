Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Generation Times
Calculating Generation Times
Calculate the number of cells that have grown after 12 hours starting from 100 cells that have a generation time of 1 hour.
A microbiologist is having a population of 300 E. coli bacteria in an experiment in her lab. E. coli’s generation time is 15 minutes. The scientist lets the E. coli population grow for 1 hour and 45 minutes. How many E. coli bacteria are present after this time?
A microbiologist is studying the growth of Bacteria X. He allowed the population of Bacteria X to grow for 4 hours and 30 minutes, which resulted in 140,800 bacterial cells. The microbiologist realizes that he forgot to determine the size of his starting bacterial population. He knows that Bacteria X’s generation time is 30 minutes, how many bacteria were in the starting population?