Back
Glucose Preferred energy source in prokaryotes; its presence keeps cAMP levels low, suppressing lac operon transcription. Lactose Secondary energy source used when glucose is absent; its presence inactivates the lac repressor, allowing lac operon transcription. Lac Operon A gene cluster in prokaryotes responsible for lactose metabolism, regulated by glucose and lactose availability. Cyclic AMP A signaling molecule whose levels inversely correlate with glucose; high amounts enhance lac operon transcription. CRP An activator protein that, when bound to cAMP, stimulates lac operon transcription by aiding RNA polymerase recruitment. CRP Binding Site A DNA region upstream of the lac promoter where active CRP binds to facilitate RNA polymerase attachment. RNA Polymerase An enzyme recruited to the lac promoter by active CRP, initiating transcription of lac operon genes. Lac Repressor A protein that blocks lac operon transcription unless inactivated by a lactose derivative. Promoter A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription of the lac operon. Positive Control A regulatory mechanism where activator proteins like CRP increase gene transcription rates. Transcription The process of synthesizing RNA from the lac operon, regulated by glucose, cAMP, and CRP. Gene Expression The overall process by which information from the lac operon is used to produce functional proteins. Activator Protein A regulatory protein, such as CRP, that enhances transcription when bound to its effector molecule. Energy Source A molecule like glucose or lactose used by cells to generate ATP, influencing lac operon regulation. Inverse Relationship A regulatory pattern where high glucose results in low cAMP, and vice versa, affecting lac operon activity.
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15