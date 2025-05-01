Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glucose Preferred energy source in prokaryotes; its presence keeps cAMP levels low, suppressing lac operon transcription.

Lactose Secondary energy source used when glucose is absent; its presence inactivates the lac repressor, allowing lac operon transcription.

Lac Operon A gene cluster in prokaryotes responsible for lactose metabolism, regulated by glucose and lactose availability.

Cyclic AMP A signaling molecule whose levels inversely correlate with glucose; high amounts enhance lac operon transcription.

CRP An activator protein that, when bound to cAMP, stimulates lac operon transcription by aiding RNA polymerase recruitment.

CRP Binding Site A DNA region upstream of the lac promoter where active CRP binds to facilitate RNA polymerase attachment.