15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
1
concept
Glucose Levels, cAMP, & the Lac Operon
5m
Play a video:
2
example
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon Example 1
6m
Play a video:
By strengthening the binding of the repressor to the operator.
By weakening the binding of the repressor to the operator.
By inhibiting RNA polymerase from opening the strands of DNA to initiate transcription.
By reducing the levels of intracellular cAMP.
4
concept
Positive Control by cAMP & CRP
8m
Play a video:
cAMP is high, CRP binds to the activator binding site, and transcription of the lac operon is turned off.
cAMP is low, CRP binds to the site activator binding site, and transcription of the lac operon is turned on.
cAMP is high, CRP does not bind to the activator binding site, and transcription of the lac operon is turned on.
cAMP is low, CRP does not bind to the activator binding site, and transcription of the lac operon is turned off.