Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glycolysis Initial step of cellular respiration, splitting glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm, independent of oxygen.

Glucose Six-carbon sugar molecule serving as the starting substrate for energy extraction in cellular respiration.

Pyruvate Three-carbon molecule produced from glucose breakdown, transported to mitochondria for further processing.

Cytoplasm Cellular region outside mitochondria where glycolysis exclusively occurs, enabling energy production without oxygen.

Mitochondria Organelle where subsequent stages of cellular respiration occur after glycolysis, receiving pyruvate for further breakdown.

Energy Investment Phase First glycolytic stage requiring two ATP molecules to initiate glucose breakdown, ending with G3P formation.