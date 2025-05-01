Back
Glycolysis Initial step of cellular respiration, splitting glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm, independent of oxygen. Glucose Six-carbon sugar molecule serving as the starting substrate for energy extraction in cellular respiration. Pyruvate Three-carbon molecule produced from glucose breakdown, transported to mitochondria for further processing. Cytoplasm Cellular region outside mitochondria where glycolysis exclusively occurs, enabling energy production without oxygen. Mitochondria Organelle where subsequent stages of cellular respiration occur after glycolysis, receiving pyruvate for further breakdown. Energy Investment Phase First glycolytic stage requiring two ATP molecules to initiate glucose breakdown, ending with G3P formation. Energy Harvest Phase Second glycolytic stage generating four ATP and two NADH molecules, resulting in a net energy gain. ATP Primary energy currency of the cell, consumed and produced during glycolysis, with a net gain of two per glucose. NADH Electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis, essential for transferring high-energy electrons to later respiration stages. Glyceraldehyde 3 Phosphate Three-carbon intermediate formed at the end of the energy investment phase, bridging the two glycolytic phases. Aerobic Cellular Respiration Metabolic pathway using oxygen, with glycolysis as its first step, followed by mitochondrial processes. Mitochondrial Matrix Innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate enters for subsequent energy-yielding reactions. Electron Carrier Molecule such as NADH that shuttles electrons between metabolic pathways, crucial for cellular energy extraction. Carbon Dioxide Final product of glucose carbon atoms after complete cellular respiration, ultimately exhaled from the organism. Anaerobic Process Metabolic pathway, like glycolysis, capable of proceeding without oxygen, distinguishing it from other respiration stages.
Glycolysis definitions
