Glycolysis
Where does the first stage of aerobic cellular respiration take place within a cell?
a) Mitochondrial matrix.
b) Inner mitochondrial membrane.
c) Intermembrane space.
d) Cytoplasm.
Phases of Glycolysis
Remembering Phases of Glycolysis
Glycolysis Example 1
Starting with one molecule of glucose, glycolysis results in the net production of which of the following sets of energy-containing products?
a) 2 NAD+, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
b) 2 NADH, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
c) 4 NADH, 2 pyruvate, and 4 ATP.
d) 6 CO2, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
Which of the following is a result of glycolysis?
a) A net gain of four ATP per one glucose molecule.
b) Conversion of FAD to FADH2.
c) Conversion of one glucose molecule to two pyruvate molecules.
d) Conversion of NADH to NAD+.