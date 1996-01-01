Gram-Negative Cell Walls quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In the figure showing diagrams of cell walls, which diagram represents a gram-negative cell wall? The diagram that shows a thin peptidoglycan layer sandwiched between an inner plasma membrane and an outer membrane represents a gram-negative cell wall.

Which term describes a toxin that is part of the outer membrane in a gram-negative bacterial cell? Endotoxin (specifically, lipopolysaccharide or LPS) describes a toxin that is part of the outer membrane in a gram-negative bacterial cell.

Gram-negative cells contain a periplasmic space that is __________. Gram-negative cells contain a periplasmic space that is located between the inner plasma membrane and the outer membrane, surrounding the thin peptidoglycan layer.

Under a microscope, how do gram-negative bacteria appear when stained with the Gram stain? Gram-negative bacteria appear pink or red under a microscope after Gram staining because they do not retain the crystal violet stain and are counterstained by safranin.

Label the components of the cell envelope in a gram-negative cell. The components of the cell envelope in a gram-negative cell are: (from outside to inside) outer membrane (containing lipopolysaccharides and porins), thin peptidoglycan layer, periplasmic space, and inner plasma membrane.

The bottom layer of a gram-negative cell wall is made of: The bottom layer of a gram-negative cell wall is made of the plasma (cytoplasmic) membrane.