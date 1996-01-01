Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Gram-Negative Cell Walls

1

concept

Gram-Negative Cell Walls

6m
2

concept

The Outer Membrane

2m
3
Problem

The cell wall of Gram-negative organisms:

4
Problem

Which of the following components of the gram-negative cell wall anchors the outer membrane to the thin peptidoglycan layer?

5

concept

Structure of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)

3m
6
Problem

What part of Lipopolysaccharide is the endotoxin during bacterial infections?

7

concept

Porins

2m
8
Problem

Which of the following statements regarding porins is TRUE?

