Back
Gram-Positive Bacteria Microorganisms with cell walls that retain crystal violet stain due to a thick peptidoglycan layer. Peptidoglycan A rigid, thick mesh-like polymer forming the main structural component of certain bacterial cell walls. Gram Stain A differential staining technique distinguishing bacteria based on cell wall composition. Periplasm A gel-like region located between the cell wall and plasma membrane in certain bacteria. Periplasmic Space The area filled with gel-like material separating the peptidoglycan layer from the plasma membrane. Teichoic Acids Complex sugar polymers unique to certain bacterial cell walls, often acting as cation reservoirs. Wall Teichoic Acids Polymers attached only to the peptidoglycan layer, not extending to the cell membrane. Lipoteichoic Acids Polymers spanning the peptidoglycan layer and anchored to the plasma membrane. Glycerol A molecule forming part of the backbone in certain cell wall polymers, connected by phosphate groups. Ribitol A sugar alcohol serving as a structural component in some cell wall polymers. Phosphate Groups Negatively charged chemical groups linking sugar molecules in cell wall polymers and binding cations. Cation Reservoir A functional region in the cell wall that binds and stores positively charged ions like magnesium and calcium. Plasma Membrane A selectively permeable barrier beneath the cell wall, involved in anchoring certain wall polymers.
Gram-Positive Cell Walls definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13