Gram-Positive Cell Walls definitions

  • Gram-Positive Bacteria
    Microorganisms with cell walls that retain crystal violet stain due to a thick peptidoglycan layer.
  • Peptidoglycan
    A rigid, thick mesh-like polymer forming the main structural component of certain bacterial cell walls.
  • Gram Stain
    A differential staining technique distinguishing bacteria based on cell wall composition.
  • Periplasm
    A gel-like region located between the cell wall and plasma membrane in certain bacteria.
  • Periplasmic Space
    The area filled with gel-like material separating the peptidoglycan layer from the plasma membrane.
  • Teichoic Acids
    Complex sugar polymers unique to certain bacterial cell walls, often acting as cation reservoirs.
  • Wall Teichoic Acids
    Polymers attached only to the peptidoglycan layer, not extending to the cell membrane.
  • Lipoteichoic Acids
    Polymers spanning the peptidoglycan layer and anchored to the plasma membrane.
  • Glycerol
    A molecule forming part of the backbone in certain cell wall polymers, connected by phosphate groups.
  • Ribitol
    A sugar alcohol serving as a structural component in some cell wall polymers.
  • Phosphate Groups
    Negatively charged chemical groups linking sugar molecules in cell wall polymers and binding cations.
  • Cation Reservoir
    A functional region in the cell wall that binds and stores positively charged ions like magnesium and calcium.
  • Plasma Membrane
    A selectively permeable barrier beneath the cell wall, involved in anchoring certain wall polymers.