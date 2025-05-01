Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Gram-Positive Bacteria Microorganisms with cell walls that retain crystal violet stain due to a thick peptidoglycan layer.

Peptidoglycan A rigid, thick mesh-like polymer forming the main structural component of certain bacterial cell walls.

Gram Stain A differential staining technique distinguishing bacteria based on cell wall composition.

Periplasm A gel-like region located between the cell wall and plasma membrane in certain bacteria.

Periplasmic Space The area filled with gel-like material separating the peptidoglycan layer from the plasma membrane.

Teichoic Acids Complex sugar polymers unique to certain bacterial cell walls, often acting as cation reservoirs.