Gram-Positive Cell A type of bacterial cell with a thick peptidoglycan layer and teichoic acids, lacking an outer membrane and lipopolysaccharides.

Gram-Negative Cell A bacterial cell characterized by a thin peptidoglycan layer, an outer membrane with lipopolysaccharides, and porins.

Peptidoglycan A mesh-like polymer forming the main structural component of bacterial cell walls, varying in thickness between cell types.

Teichoic Acid A molecule found in thick cell walls, either attached to the plasma membrane or embedded in peptidoglycan, absent in certain bacteria.

Lipopolysaccharide A molecule present in the outer membrane of some bacteria, also known as endotoxin, contributing to structural integrity and immune response.

Outer Membrane An additional lipid bilayer found outside the peptidoglycan layer in certain bacteria, containing lipopolysaccharides and porins.