Gram-Positive Cell A type of bacterial cell with a thick peptidoglycan layer and teichoic acids, lacking an outer membrane and lipopolysaccharides. Gram-Negative Cell A bacterial cell characterized by a thin peptidoglycan layer, an outer membrane with lipopolysaccharides, and porins. Peptidoglycan A mesh-like polymer forming the main structural component of bacterial cell walls, varying in thickness between cell types. Teichoic Acid A molecule found in thick cell walls, either attached to the plasma membrane or embedded in peptidoglycan, absent in certain bacteria. Lipopolysaccharide A molecule present in the outer membrane of some bacteria, also known as endotoxin, contributing to structural integrity and immune response. Outer Membrane An additional lipid bilayer found outside the peptidoglycan layer in certain bacteria, containing lipopolysaccharides and porins. Porin A protein channel embedded in the outer membrane, facilitating the transport of molecules across the membrane. Plasma Membrane A phospholipid bilayer present in all cells, serving as a selective barrier between the cell interior and its environment. Periplasmic Space A gel-like region located between the plasma membrane and the cell wall or outer membrane, containing various enzymes and proteins. Lipoprotein A molecule anchoring the outer membrane to the peptidoglycan layer in certain bacteria, contributing to cell envelope stability. Endotoxin A toxic component of the outer membrane in some bacteria, synonymous with lipopolysaccharide, triggering immune responses. Cell Wall A rigid structure surrounding the plasma membrane, providing shape and protection, primarily composed of peptidoglycan. Wall Teichoic Acid A type of teichoic acid mainly embedded in the peptidoglycan layer, not directly connected to the plasma membrane. Lipoteichoic Acid A variant of teichoic acid that connects the peptidoglycan layer directly to the plasma membrane in certain bacteria.
Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls definitions
