Gram Stain quiz #1 Flashcards

Gram Stain quiz #1
  • What is the difference between Gram and acid-fast stains?
    Gram stain differentiates bacteria based on cell wall peptidoglycan structure, while acid-fast stain identifies bacteria with waxy cell walls, such as Mycobacterium.
  • What happens when staining bacteria with crystal violet during the Gram stain procedure?
    All bacterial cells, both Gram-positive and Gram-negative, are stained purple by crystal violet.
  • What general type of stain is used to separate types of bacteria based on their cellular structures?
    A differential stain, such as the Gram stain, is used to separate bacteria based on cell wall structure.
  • Why must fresh cells be used when performing a Gram stain?
    Fresh cells are needed because older cells may have damaged cell walls, leading to inaccurate Gram stain results.
  • The Gram-staining procedure is best described as which of the following?
    A differential staining technique that distinguishes Gram-positive from Gram-negative bacteria.
  • How will E. coli appear in a Gram stain if the mordant is not applied?
    E. coli will likely lose the crystal violet dye during decolorization and appear pink after counterstaining.
  • Which of these is not part of the Gram stain procedure?
    Applying methylene blue is not part of the Gram stain procedure.
  • Which of the following describes the correct sequence of the Gram stain procedure?
    Crystal violet, iodine, decolorizer (alcohol or acetone), Safranin.
  • Which of the following would you include when performing a Gram stain?
    Crystal violet, iodine, decolorizer (alcohol or acetone), and Safranin.
  • In a completed Gram stain, are Gram-negative bacteria colorless?
    No, in a completed Gram stain, Gram-negative bacteria appear pink due to the Safranin counterstain.
  • The Gram stain and the endospore stain both use what type of staining technique?
    Both use differential staining techniques to distinguish between different types of cells or structures.
  • The _____ stain provides critical information about the peptidoglycan structure of the cell wall.
    Gram stain
  • In a completed Gram stain, how do Gram-positive bacteria appear?
    Gram-positive bacteria appear purple.
  • In the Gram stain, crystal violet is the __________.
    Primary stain
  • How would Bacillus cereus appear in a negative stain?
    In a negative stain, Bacillus cereus cells would appear clear against a dark background.
  • After Gram's iodine is added, what color do the cells appear under a light microscope?
    All cells appear purple after iodine is added.
  • _____ stains Gram-negative bacteria pink.
    Safranin
  • The technique developed by Hans Christian Gram is important for bacterial what?
    Classification and identification based on cell wall structure.
  • Is the counterstain used in the Gram stain a basic dye?
    Yes, Safranin, the counterstain in the Gram stain, is a basic dye.
  • What is the appearance of Gram-positive bacteria after addition of the first dye in the Gram stain?
    Gram-positive bacteria appear purple after the first dye (crystal violet) is added.
  • What do the Gram stain, acid-fast stain, and endospore stain have in common?
    They are all differential stains used to distinguish different types of bacteria or structures.
  • If a Gram stain result is unclear, which of the following should be considered?
    Consider the age of the culture, staining technique, and quality of reagents.
  • In the Gram stain, what is the purpose of the decolorizer?
    The decolorizer removes crystal violet from Gram-negative cells, making them colorless before counterstaining.
  • Which is the correct order of the four reagents of the Gram stain?
    Crystal violet, iodine, decolorizer, Safranin.
