Gram Stain quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the difference between Gram and acid-fast stains? Gram stain differentiates bacteria based on cell wall peptidoglycan structure, while acid-fast stain identifies bacteria with waxy cell walls, such as Mycobacterium.

What happens when staining bacteria with crystal violet during the Gram stain procedure? All bacterial cells, both Gram-positive and Gram-negative, are stained purple by crystal violet.

What general type of stain is used to separate types of bacteria based on their cellular structures? A differential stain, such as the Gram stain, is used to separate bacteria based on cell wall structure.

Why must fresh cells be used when performing a Gram stain? Fresh cells are needed because older cells may have damaged cell walls, leading to inaccurate Gram stain results.

The Gram-staining procedure is best described as which of the following? A differential staining technique that distinguishes Gram-positive from Gram-negative bacteria.

How will E. coli appear in a Gram stain if the mordant is not applied? E. coli will likely lose the crystal violet dye during decolorization and appear pink after counterstaining.