Pure Culture A population of cells in a lab setting containing only one single species, derived from a single colony. Colony A group of about 1,000,000 cells, all of the same species, originating from a single ancestor cell. Microbiology Lab A controlled environment where bacterial and archaeal cells are isolated, grown, and studied. Species A group of cells sharing identical characteristics, ensuring uniformity within a pure culture. Bacterial Cell A microscopic, single-celled organism that can divide and replicate to form colonies. Archaeal Cell A single-celled microorganism, distinct from bacteria, often studied in pure cultures. Population A collection of cells, all of the same species, derived from a single ancestor in a pure culture. Inoculum A colony of cells introduced into a culture medium to initiate the growth of a pure culture. Culture Medium A nutrient-rich substance used to support the growth and study of microorganisms in the lab. Single Cell The original ancestor from which all cells in a pure culture are descended. Replication The process by which a single cell divides to produce many genetically identical cells. Isolation The separation of a single species from a mixed population to ensure purity in culture.
Growing a Pure Culture definitions
