Growing a Pure Culture definitions

  • Pure Culture
    A population of cells in a lab setting containing only one single species, derived from a single colony.
  • Colony
    A group of about 1,000,000 cells, all of the same species, originating from a single ancestor cell.
  • Microbiology Lab
    A controlled environment where bacterial and archaeal cells are isolated, grown, and studied.
  • Species
    A group of cells sharing identical characteristics, ensuring uniformity within a pure culture.
  • Bacterial Cell
    A microscopic, single-celled organism that can divide and replicate to form colonies.
  • Archaeal Cell
    A single-celled microorganism, distinct from bacteria, often studied in pure cultures.
  • Population
    A collection of cells, all of the same species, derived from a single ancestor in a pure culture.
  • Inoculum
    A colony of cells introduced into a culture medium to initiate the growth of a pure culture.
  • Culture Medium
    A nutrient-rich substance used to support the growth and study of microorganisms in the lab.
  • Single Cell
    The original ancestor from which all cells in a pure culture are descended.
  • Replication
    The process by which a single cell divides to produce many genetically identical cells.
  • Isolation
    The separation of a single species from a mixed population to ensure purity in culture.