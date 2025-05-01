Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Pure Culture A population of cells in a lab setting containing only one single species, derived from a single colony.

Colony A group of about 1,000,000 cells, all of the same species, originating from a single ancestor cell.

Microbiology Lab A controlled environment where bacterial and archaeal cells are isolated, grown, and studied.

Species A group of cells sharing identical characteristics, ensuring uniformity within a pure culture.

Bacterial Cell A microscopic, single-celled organism that can divide and replicate to form colonies.

Archaeal Cell A single-celled microorganism, distinct from bacteria, often studied in pure cultures.