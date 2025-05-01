Skip to main content
Growth Factors definitions

  • Growth Factors
    Biological substances from the environment that promote cellular growth in microbes unable to synthesize them.
  • Prestigious Organisms
    Microbes with complex nutritional needs, requiring multiple external substances to support their growth.
  • Nutritional Requirements
    Specific substances a microbe must obtain from its environment to sustain growth and division.
  • Cell Membrane
    Cellular structure where specific receptors bind external substances to initiate internal responses.
  • Growth Factor Receptor
    Membrane-bound protein that specifically binds external substances, triggering internal cellular events.
  • Cascade of Events
    Series of intracellular processes initiated by receptor binding, ultimately leading to cell division.
  • Cell Division
    Process resulting in the formation of new cells, driven by signals from external growth-promoting substances.
  • Cellular Growth
    Increase in cell size or number, often dependent on external biological substances in certain microbes.
  • Cellular Response
    Outcome within a cell following the activation of internal pathways by external signals.
  • Environment
    External surroundings from which microbes obtain essential substances for survival and proliferation.
  • Biological Substances
    Molecules originating from living systems that can influence cellular processes such as growth.
  • Microbes
    Microscopic organisms that may require external substances to support their growth and division.