Growth Factors Biological substances from the environment that promote cellular growth in microbes unable to synthesize them. Prestigious Organisms Microbes with complex nutritional needs, requiring multiple external substances to support their growth. Nutritional Requirements Specific substances a microbe must obtain from its environment to sustain growth and division. Cell Membrane Cellular structure where specific receptors bind external substances to initiate internal responses. Growth Factor Receptor Membrane-bound protein that specifically binds external substances, triggering internal cellular events. Cascade of Events Series of intracellular processes initiated by receptor binding, ultimately leading to cell division. Cell Division Process resulting in the formation of new cells, driven by signals from external growth-promoting substances. Cellular Growth Increase in cell size or number, often dependent on external biological substances in certain microbes. Cellular Response Outcome within a cell following the activation of internal pathways by external signals. Environment External surroundings from which microbes obtain essential substances for survival and proliferation. Biological Substances Molecules originating from living systems that can influence cellular processes such as growth. Microbes Microscopic organisms that may require external substances to support their growth and division.
Growth Factors
