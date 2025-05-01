Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Growth Factors Biological substances from the environment that promote cellular growth in microbes unable to synthesize them.

Prestigious Organisms Microbes with complex nutritional needs, requiring multiple external substances to support their growth.

Nutritional Requirements Specific substances a microbe must obtain from its environment to sustain growth and division.

Cell Membrane Cellular structure where specific receptors bind external substances to initiate internal responses.

Growth Factor Receptor Membrane-bound protein that specifically binds external substances, triggering internal cellular events.

Cascade of Events Series of intracellular processes initiated by receptor binding, ultimately leading to cell division.