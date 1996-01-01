Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Growth Factors
Small organic molecules that must be provided to bacteria for them to grow are called:
Some microorganisms are difficult to culture because they require very specific growth factors to flourish. For example, Neisseria gonorrhoeae is difficult to culture because it requires blood, hemoglobin, many amino acids and many vitamins to grow. Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is an example of what type of organism?