Back
Spontaneous Generation A historical belief that living organisms can arise from nonliving matter without external influence. Biogenesis The principle stating that living organisms originate only from other living organisms. Francesco Redi An Italian scientist who challenged the idea that maggots arise from decaying meat without fly involvement. John Needham An English scientist whose flawed experiments seemed to support the idea that microbes arise spontaneously. Lazzaro Spallanzani A scientist who improved experimental methods, showing that sealing flasks and longer boiling prevent microbial growth. Louis Pasteur A scientist who designed the swan neck flask, demonstrating that microbes do not arise without contamination. John Tyndall A scientist who explained failed experiment replications by identifying heat-resistant microbes in broths. Swan Neck Flask A curved glass apparatus that allows air but traps dust, preventing microbial contamination in experiments. Endospore A highly resistant microbial structure capable of surviving extreme heat and explaining persistent contamination. Microbial Growth The increase in number of microorganisms, often observed in nutrient-rich broths during experiments. Experimental Setup The specific arrangement and procedures used in scientific investigations to test hypotheses. Vital Source A hypothesized essential element from air once thought necessary for the origin of life in flasks. Decaying Meat Organic material used in early experiments to test the origin of maggots and microbial life. Replication The process of repeating experiments to confirm results and ensure scientific reliability. Contamination The unintended introduction of microbes into experimental setups, often leading to misleading results.
History of Spontaneous Generation Summarized definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15