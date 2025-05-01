Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Spontaneous Generation A historical belief that living organisms can arise from nonliving matter without external influence.

Biogenesis The principle stating that living organisms originate only from other living organisms.

Francesco Redi An Italian scientist who challenged the idea that maggots arise from decaying meat without fly involvement.

John Needham An English scientist whose flawed experiments seemed to support the idea that microbes arise spontaneously.

Lazzaro Spallanzani A scientist who improved experimental methods, showing that sealing flasks and longer boiling prevent microbial growth.

Louis Pasteur A scientist who designed the swan neck flask, demonstrating that microbes do not arise without contamination.