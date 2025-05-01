Skip to main content
History of Spontaneous Generation Summarized definitions

  • Spontaneous Generation
    A historical belief that living organisms can arise from nonliving matter without external influence.
  • Biogenesis
    The principle stating that living organisms originate only from other living organisms.
  • Francesco Redi
    An Italian scientist who challenged the idea that maggots arise from decaying meat without fly involvement.
  • John Needham
    An English scientist whose flawed experiments seemed to support the idea that microbes arise spontaneously.
  • Lazzaro Spallanzani
    A scientist who improved experimental methods, showing that sealing flasks and longer boiling prevent microbial growth.
  • Louis Pasteur
    A scientist who designed the swan neck flask, demonstrating that microbes do not arise without contamination.
  • John Tyndall
    A scientist who explained failed experiment replications by identifying heat-resistant microbes in broths.
  • Swan Neck Flask
    A curved glass apparatus that allows air but traps dust, preventing microbial contamination in experiments.
  • Endospore
    A highly resistant microbial structure capable of surviving extreme heat and explaining persistent contamination.
  • Microbial Growth
    The increase in number of microorganisms, often observed in nutrient-rich broths during experiments.
  • Experimental Setup
    The specific arrangement and procedures used in scientific investigations to test hypotheses.
  • Vital Source
    A hypothesized essential element from air once thought necessary for the origin of life in flasks.
  • Decaying Meat
    Organic material used in early experiments to test the origin of maggots and microbial life.
  • Replication
    The process of repeating experiments to confirm results and ensure scientific reliability.
  • Contamination
    The unintended introduction of microbes into experimental setups, often leading to misleading results.