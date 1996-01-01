Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation

History of Spontaneous Generation Summarized

History of Spontaneous Generation Summarized

Problem

Who was the first person to challenge the theory of spontaneous generation?

3
Problem

Which of the following scientists argued in the favor of spontaneous generation?

4
Problem

Spallanzani and Pasteur both disproved spontaneous generation in their experiments. What did Pasteur do differently that still allowed him to come to the same conclusion as Spallanzani?

5
Problem

Which of the following scientists showed that maggots develop from fly eggs that are laid on decaying meat rather than arising spontaneously.

