Skip to main content
Back

Horizontal Gene Transfer definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer
    Exchange of genetic material between unrelated organisms, rapidly introducing new traits and increasing diversity.
  • Transformation
    Acquisition of free or naked DNA from the environment by a cell, leading to genetic change.
  • Transduction
    Transfer of DNA between cells mediated by a bacteriophage, a virus that infects bacteria.
  • Conjugation
    Direct transfer of genetic material between neighboring cells through physical contact.
  • Bacteriophage
    Virus specialized in infecting bacteria, often facilitating gene transfer between cells.
  • Plasmid
    Small, circular, extra-chromosomal DNA molecule capable of independent replication within a cell.
  • Chromosomal DNA
    Primary genetic material of a cell, containing essential genes and serving as the main DNA repository.
  • Donor DNA
    Genetic material originating from one organism and introduced into another during gene transfer.
  • Recipient Cell
    Organism or cell that receives genetic material from another source during gene exchange.
  • Homologous Recombination
    Genetic exchange process where similar DNA sequences enable integration of new genetic material.
  • Genetic Diversity
    Variation in genetic traits within a population, often increased by gene exchange mechanisms.
  • Integration
    Incorporation of foreign DNA into the host chromosome, allowing stable inheritance.
  • Self-Replication
    Ability of a DNA molecule, such as a plasmid, to duplicate independently of the host chromosome.
  • Degradation
    Breakdown of foreign DNA into fragments, resulting in no genetic effect on the host cell.