Horizontal Gene Transfer Exchange of genetic material between unrelated organisms, rapidly introducing new traits and increasing diversity.

Transformation Acquisition of free or naked DNA from the environment by a cell, leading to genetic change.

Transduction Transfer of DNA between cells mediated by a bacteriophage, a virus that infects bacteria.

Conjugation Direct transfer of genetic material between neighboring cells through physical contact.

Bacteriophage Virus specialized in infecting bacteria, often facilitating gene transfer between cells.

Plasmid Small, circular, extra-chromosomal DNA molecule capable of independent replication within a cell.