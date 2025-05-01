Back
Horizontal Gene Transfer Exchange of genetic material between unrelated organisms, rapidly introducing new traits and increasing diversity. Transformation Acquisition of free or naked DNA from the environment by a cell, leading to genetic change. Transduction Transfer of DNA between cells mediated by a bacteriophage, a virus that infects bacteria. Conjugation Direct transfer of genetic material between neighboring cells through physical contact. Bacteriophage Virus specialized in infecting bacteria, often facilitating gene transfer between cells. Plasmid Small, circular, extra-chromosomal DNA molecule capable of independent replication within a cell. Chromosomal DNA Primary genetic material of a cell, containing essential genes and serving as the main DNA repository. Donor DNA Genetic material originating from one organism and introduced into another during gene transfer. Recipient Cell Organism or cell that receives genetic material from another source during gene exchange. Homologous Recombination Genetic exchange process where similar DNA sequences enable integration of new genetic material. Genetic Diversity Variation in genetic traits within a population, often increased by gene exchange mechanisms. Integration Incorporation of foreign DNA into the host chromosome, allowing stable inheritance. Self-Replication Ability of a DNA molecule, such as a plasmid, to duplicate independently of the host chromosome. Degradation Breakdown of foreign DNA into fragments, resulting in no genetic effect on the host cell.
