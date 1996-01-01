Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

16. Microbial Genetics

Horizontal Gene Transfer

Horizontal Gene Transfer

Problem

Which of the following is not a type of horizontal gene transfer?

Fates of Horizontally Transferred DNA

Problem

All of the following are possible outcomes of horizontally transferred DNA, except which of these answers?

5
Problem

When DNA is transferred between bacterial cells, there are three possible fates of the transferred DNA. Which fate ensures that the transferred DNA will be retained inside of the bacterial cell the longest?

Integration of DNA via Homologous Recombination

Problem

Homologous recombination:

