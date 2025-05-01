Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Human Papillomavirus A nonenveloped, double-stranded DNA virus with over 200 types, some of which are sexually transmitted and linked to warts and cancers.

Genital Warts Benign epithelial growths on genital or anal areas, often visually diagnosed, caused by certain sexually transmitted viral types.

Papilloma A harmless skin growth, often appearing as a wart, resulting from viral infection of epithelial tissue.

Cervical Cancer A malignancy of the cervix, frequently resulting from persistent infection with high-risk viral types.

Oropharyngeal Cancer A cancer affecting the mouth and throat region, increasingly linked to sexually transmitted viral infections, especially in men.

Pap Smear A screening procedure involving cervical cell collection to detect precancerous changes and viral infection.