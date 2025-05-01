Back
Human Papillomavirus A nonenveloped, double-stranded DNA virus with over 200 types, some of which are sexually transmitted and linked to warts and cancers. Genital Warts Benign epithelial growths on genital or anal areas, often visually diagnosed, caused by certain sexually transmitted viral types. Papilloma A harmless skin growth, often appearing as a wart, resulting from viral infection of epithelial tissue. Cervical Cancer A malignancy of the cervix, frequently resulting from persistent infection with high-risk viral types. Oropharyngeal Cancer A cancer affecting the mouth and throat region, increasingly linked to sexually transmitted viral infections, especially in men. Pap Smear A screening procedure involving cervical cell collection to detect precancerous changes and viral infection. Incubation Period The time between viral exposure and symptom appearance, typically lasting three to four months for this infection. Condylomata Acuminata Large, cauliflower-like genital or anal warts that can be distressing but usually resolve without lasting harm. Chronic Infection A persistent viral presence that increases the risk of developing cancers, especially in the cervix. HPV Vaccine A preventive immunization targeting nine high-risk viral types, offering stronger protection than natural infection. Screening A preventive health measure, such as Pap smears, used to detect early signs of cancer or viral infection. Adaptive Immunity The body's targeted immune response, enhanced by vaccination, providing long-term protection against specific viral types. Sexually Transmitted Infection An infection spread primarily through sexual contact, with certain viral types being the most common worldwide. Epithelial Growth A proliferation of surface tissue cells, often manifesting as warts due to viral infection. Precancerous Cells Abnormal cervical cells detected by screening, indicating a risk for progression to malignancy if untreated.
HPV & Genital Warts definitions
