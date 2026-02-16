Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a non-enveloped double-stranded DNA virus with over 200 types, of which more than 40 are sexually transmitted infections (STIs). These sexually transmitted HPV types represent the most common STI in the United States and worldwide, with approximately 80 to 90 percent of sexually active individuals contracting HPV at some point in their lives. The infection is often asymptomatic, making it easy to spread unknowingly. While some HPV types cause genital warts—benign epithelial growths known as papillomas or condylomata acuminata—others are linked to serious health risks, including cervical, anal, penile, vaginal, vulvar, and oropharyngeal cancers. Oropharyngeal cancer affects the mouth and throat and is primarily transmitted through oral sexual contact, most commonly in men.

Genital warts appear as skin growths on the genitalia or anus and, although distressing and potentially embarrassing, they generally resolve without lasting damage within two years. However, persistent infection with high-risk HPV types can lead to chronic infections that cause cellular changes in the cervix and other tissues, increasing the risk of cancer development. About 13 HPV types are considered oncogenic, with some more likely to cause cancer than others.

HPV infection has an incubation period of approximately three to four months. Diagnosis of genital warts is typically made through visual inspection, while detection of high-risk HPV types is primarily achieved through cervical cancer screening using a Pap smear. This screening method involves collecting cervical cells to identify precancerous changes and the presence of HPV DNA, enabling early intervention and treatment to prevent cancer progression. The widespread use of Pap smears has significantly reduced cervical cancer incidence.

Treatment for genital warts includes topical medications that remove visible warts but do not eradicate the underlying viral infection, meaning individuals can still transmit HPV even after warts disappear. For cancer prevention, regular screening remains crucial. Notably, the incidence of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer in men has increased in recent years, now surpassing cervical cancer cases in women, highlighting shifting epidemiological trends.

One of the most significant advances in HPV prevention is the development of the HPV vaccine, recommended for adolescents around ages 11 to 12 before potential exposure through sexual activity. The current vaccine protects against nine HPV types responsible for the majority of genital warts and HPV-related cancers. Importantly, the vaccine induces a stronger immune response than natural infection, offering highly effective protection. This vaccination program has dramatically decreased the prevalence of genital warts and cervical cancer, representing a major public health success.