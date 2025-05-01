Skip to main content
Immunodeficiency Disorders definitions

  • Immunodeficiency
    A chronic condition marked by insufficient immune response, resulting in increased vulnerability to infections and poor vaccine effectiveness.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A defense system involving specialized cells that target specific pathogens, often compromised in certain disorders.
  • Primary Immunodeficiency
    A rare, congenital disorder caused by genetic defects, present from birth, affecting various immune system components.
  • Secondary Immunodeficiency
    A common, acquired condition developing after birth due to factors like infections, aging, malnutrition, or medical treatments.
  • B Cells
    Immune cells responsible for producing antibodies; their deficiency leads to increased infection risk.
  • T Cells
    Immune cells essential for cell-mediated responses; their absence results in severe vulnerability to infections.
  • Phagocytes
    Cells that engulf and destroy pathogens; defects here cause ineffective pathogen elimination and frequent infections.
  • Complement System
    A group of proteins aiding immune defense; defects can impair pathogen clearance and increase infection susceptibility.
  • Bruton's Agammaglobulinemia
    A genetic disorder causing lack of B cells and antibodies, leading to frequent and overwhelming infections.
  • DiGeorge Syndrome
    A chromosomal deletion disorder resulting in impaired thymus development and severe T cell deficiency.
  • Chronic Granulomatous Disease
    A genetic defect causing phagocytes to fail in producing chemicals needed to kill germs, resulting in severe infections.
  • AIDS
    The advanced stage of HIV infection, marked by profound immune suppression and high risk of opportunistic infections.
  • HIV
    A virus targeting and destroying helper T cells, leading to progressive immune system failure.
  • Opportunistic Infections
    Infections by organisms that rarely cause disease in healthy individuals but thrive in weakened immune systems.
  • Immunosuppressant Drugs
    Medications that intentionally weaken immune responses, often increasing susceptibility to infections.