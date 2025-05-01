Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immunodeficiency A chronic condition marked by insufficient immune response, resulting in increased vulnerability to infections and poor vaccine effectiveness.

Adaptive Immunity A defense system involving specialized cells that target specific pathogens, often compromised in certain disorders.

Primary Immunodeficiency A rare, congenital disorder caused by genetic defects, present from birth, affecting various immune system components.

Secondary Immunodeficiency A common, acquired condition developing after birth due to factors like infections, aging, malnutrition, or medical treatments.

B Cells Immune cells responsible for producing antibodies; their deficiency leads to increased infection risk.

T Cells Immune cells essential for cell-mediated responses; their absence results in severe vulnerability to infections.