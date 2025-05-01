Back
Immunodeficiency A chronic condition marked by insufficient immune response, resulting in increased vulnerability to infections and poor vaccine effectiveness. Adaptive Immunity A defense system involving specialized cells that target specific pathogens, often compromised in certain disorders. Primary Immunodeficiency A rare, congenital disorder caused by genetic defects, present from birth, affecting various immune system components. Secondary Immunodeficiency A common, acquired condition developing after birth due to factors like infections, aging, malnutrition, or medical treatments. B Cells Immune cells responsible for producing antibodies; their deficiency leads to increased infection risk. T Cells Immune cells essential for cell-mediated responses; their absence results in severe vulnerability to infections. Phagocytes Cells that engulf and destroy pathogens; defects here cause ineffective pathogen elimination and frequent infections. Complement System A group of proteins aiding immune defense; defects can impair pathogen clearance and increase infection susceptibility. Bruton's Agammaglobulinemia A genetic disorder causing lack of B cells and antibodies, leading to frequent and overwhelming infections. DiGeorge Syndrome A chromosomal deletion disorder resulting in impaired thymus development and severe T cell deficiency. Chronic Granulomatous Disease A genetic defect causing phagocytes to fail in producing chemicals needed to kill germs, resulting in severe infections. AIDS The advanced stage of HIV infection, marked by profound immune suppression and high risk of opportunistic infections. HIV A virus targeting and destroying helper T cells, leading to progressive immune system failure. Opportunistic Infections Infections by organisms that rarely cause disease in healthy individuals but thrive in weakened immune systems. Immunosuppressant Drugs Medications that intentionally weaken immune responses, often increasing susceptibility to infections.
Immunodeficiency Disorders definitions
