Immunodeficiency disorders are characterized by a chronic absence or failure of an adequate immune response, resulting in a weakened immune system and increased vulnerability to infections. These disorders often arise from either a deficiency in immune cells or defects within them, but can also stem from abnormalities in immune system proteins or signaling pathways. Consequently, individuals with immunodeficiencies experience more severe, persistent, unusual, and recurrent infections, often accompanied by poor responses to vaccines.

The severity of immunodeficiency symptoms can vary significantly between individuals, even when they share the same underlying condition. This variability remains not fully understood, highlighting ongoing gaps in immunological knowledge. Immunodeficiencies contrast with autoimmune diseases, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues. While autoimmune diseases involve a misdirected immune response, immunodeficiencies involve an insufficient or failed immune response, akin to a cannon that fails to fire.

To aid memory, the acronym SPUR summarizes the typical infection patterns seen in immunodeficiencies: Severe, Persistent, Unusual, and Repeated infections. Immunodeficiencies are classified as either primary, originating from genetic or intrinsic immune defects, or secondary, resulting from external factors such as infections or treatments that impair immune function.

Understanding immunodeficiency disorders is crucial for recognizing the importance of a fully functional immune system in protecting against pathogens and ensuring effective vaccine responses. This knowledge lays the foundation for exploring the mechanisms behind immune system failures and their clinical implications.