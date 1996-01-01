Importance of Microorganisms quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 25 ) Hide definitions

Which organisms contribute most to the decomposition of dead organisms? Microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, are the primary contributors to the decomposition of dead organisms.

Which are the most common microbes on Earth? Bacteria are the most common microbes on Earth.

What approximate percent of all bacteria are harmless and can even be beneficial to humans? About 99% of all bacteria are harmless and many are beneficial to humans.

Why are efforts made to identify unknown bacteria? Efforts are made to identify unknown bacteria to understand their roles in health, disease, and environmental processes.

Which of the following is a way in which bacteria help the environment? Bacteria help the environment by performing nitrogen fixation, cellulose degradation, and bioremediation.

Which of the following does not indicate microbe involvement in energy and nutrient flow? Processes that do not involve decomposition, nitrogen fixation, or bioremediation do not indicate microbe involvement in energy and nutrient flow.