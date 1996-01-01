Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

1. Introduction to Microbiology

Importance of Microorganisms

1

concept

Importance of Microorganisms

2

concept

Commercial Benefits of Microorganisms

3

concept

Environmental Benefits of Microorganisms

4

concept

Microorganisms as Research Tools

5
Problem

Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?

6
Problem

Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?

7

concept

Microorganisms in Health & Disease

8
Problem

Which of the following is true of the normal human microbiota?

