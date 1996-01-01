1. Introduction to Microbiology
Importance of Microorganisms
Commercial Benefits of Microorganisms
Environmental Benefits of Microorganisms
Microorganisms as Research Tools
Some microorganisms are used in the creation of food and drink.
Some microorganisms remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.
Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.
Some microorganisms are used to remove pollutants from the environment.
Using oil-degrading bacteria to clean up an oil spill.
Microorganisms in soil providing usable Nitrogen to plants.
Using bacteria in a laboratory to create human proteins and hormones, such as insulin.
Microorganisms in Health & Disease
It consists of only dangerous pathogens that cause harm to humans.
It consists of a small subset of viruses that do not cause harm to humans.
It consists of trillions of microorganisms living on and in the human body that have a beneficial role in human health.
It consists of only of microbes that normally flourish in the absence of oxygen.