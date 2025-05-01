Skip to main content
Inhibitors of Cell Wall Synthesis: Beta-lactam & Penicillin definitions

  • Beta-lactam Ring
    A four-membered cyclic amide structure essential for the antibacterial activity of several antibiotic classes.
  • Peptidoglycan
    A mesh-like polymer of sugars and amino acids forming the main structural component of bacterial cell walls.
  • Cell Wall
    A rigid outer layer in bacteria providing structural support and protection, targeted by certain antibiotics.
  • Penicillins
    A family of antibiotics derived from molds, characterized by a shared core structure and activity against cell wall synthesis.
  • Cephalosporins
    A group of beta-lactam antibiotics, structurally distinct from penicillins, often used for their broad spectrum and resistance to many beta-lactamases.
  • Carbapenems
    A class of broad-spectrum beta-lactam antibiotics reserved as last-resort treatments for multidrug-resistant infections.
  • Monobactams
    Beta-lactam antibiotics with a single ring structure, typically effective against gram-negative bacteria.
  • Beta-lactamase
    An enzyme produced by bacteria that inactivates certain antibiotics by breaking a specific ring structure.
  • Gram-positive Bacteria
    Microorganisms with thick, exposed cell walls, making them generally more susceptible to certain antibiotics.
  • Gram-negative Bacteria
    Microorganisms with an outer membrane shielding the cell wall, often limiting antibiotic entry.
  • Penicillium
    A genus of molds responsible for producing natural antibiotics with a characteristic ring structure.
  • Methicillin
    A beta-lactamase-resistant antibiotic, historically important for its role in naming a major drug-resistant pathogen.
  • MRSA
    A multidrug-resistant bacterial strain named for its resistance to a specific beta-lactam antibiotic.
  • Clavulanic Acid
    A compound used in combination therapies to inhibit enzymes that degrade certain antibiotics.
  • Spectrum
    The range of bacterial types an antibiotic can effectively target, classified as narrow or broad.