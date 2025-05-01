Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Beta-lactam Ring A four-membered cyclic amide structure essential for the antibacterial activity of several antibiotic classes.

Peptidoglycan A mesh-like polymer of sugars and amino acids forming the main structural component of bacterial cell walls.

Cell Wall A rigid outer layer in bacteria providing structural support and protection, targeted by certain antibiotics.

Penicillins A family of antibiotics derived from molds, characterized by a shared core structure and activity against cell wall synthesis.

Cephalosporins A group of beta-lactam antibiotics, structurally distinct from penicillins, often used for their broad spectrum and resistance to many beta-lactamases.

Carbapenems A class of broad-spectrum beta-lactam antibiotics reserved as last-resort treatments for multidrug-resistant infections.