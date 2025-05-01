Back
Beta-lactam Ring A four-membered cyclic amide structure essential for the antibacterial activity of several antibiotic classes. Peptidoglycan A mesh-like polymer of sugars and amino acids forming the main structural component of bacterial cell walls. Cell Wall A rigid outer layer in bacteria providing structural support and protection, targeted by certain antibiotics. Penicillins A family of antibiotics derived from molds, characterized by a shared core structure and activity against cell wall synthesis. Cephalosporins A group of beta-lactam antibiotics, structurally distinct from penicillins, often used for their broad spectrum and resistance to many beta-lactamases. Carbapenems A class of broad-spectrum beta-lactam antibiotics reserved as last-resort treatments for multidrug-resistant infections. Monobactams Beta-lactam antibiotics with a single ring structure, typically effective against gram-negative bacteria. Beta-lactamase An enzyme produced by bacteria that inactivates certain antibiotics by breaking a specific ring structure. Gram-positive Bacteria Microorganisms with thick, exposed cell walls, making them generally more susceptible to certain antibiotics. Gram-negative Bacteria Microorganisms with an outer membrane shielding the cell wall, often limiting antibiotic entry. Penicillium A genus of molds responsible for producing natural antibiotics with a characteristic ring structure. Methicillin A beta-lactamase-resistant antibiotic, historically important for its role in naming a major drug-resistant pathogen. MRSA A multidrug-resistant bacterial strain named for its resistance to a specific beta-lactam antibiotic. Clavulanic Acid A compound used in combination therapies to inhibit enzymes that degrade certain antibiotics. Spectrum The range of bacterial types an antibiotic can effectively target, classified as narrow or broad.
Inhibitors of Cell Wall Synthesis: Beta-lactam & Penicillin definitions
