Polypeptide Antibiotics Bactericidal agents composed of amino acids that disrupt bacterial cell wall synthesis at a step before cross-linking.

Bacitracin A topical, narrow-spectrum agent found in first aid ointments, effective mainly against gram-positive bacteria.

Vancomycin A glycopeptide used to treat resistant infections like MRSA, with activity limited to certain gram-positive bacteria.

Glycopeptide A class of antibiotics, including vancomycin, characterized by sugar and peptide components targeting cell wall synthesis.

Isoniazid A narrow-spectrum antimycobacterial drug that blocks mycolic acid synthesis, crucial for treating tuberculosis and leprosy.

Mycolic Acid A fatty acid component unique to mycobacterial cell walls, essential for their survival and targeted by isoniazid.