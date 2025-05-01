Back
Polypeptide Antibiotics Bactericidal agents composed of amino acids that disrupt bacterial cell wall synthesis at a step before cross-linking. Bacitracin A topical, narrow-spectrum agent found in first aid ointments, effective mainly against gram-positive bacteria. Vancomycin A glycopeptide used to treat resistant infections like MRSA, with activity limited to certain gram-positive bacteria. Glycopeptide A class of antibiotics, including vancomycin, characterized by sugar and peptide components targeting cell wall synthesis. Isoniazid A narrow-spectrum antimycobacterial drug that blocks mycolic acid synthesis, crucial for treating tuberculosis and leprosy. Mycolic Acid A fatty acid component unique to mycobacterial cell walls, essential for their survival and targeted by isoniazid. Peptidoglycan A structural polymer in bacterial cell walls, targeted at different synthesis steps by various antibiotics. Beta-Lactam Ring A chemical structure absent in polypeptide antibiotics but central to other cell wall synthesis inhibitors. Narrow-Spectrum Activity Selective effectiveness against a limited range of bacteria, often due to targeting specific cell wall components. Gram-Positive Bacteria Microorganisms with thick peptidoglycan layers, making them susceptible to certain cell wall synthesis inhibitors. MRSA A resistant strain of Staphylococcus aureus, treatable with vancomycin due to its unique cell wall targeting. Antimycobacterial Antibiotics Agents specifically designed to inhibit mycobacteria by targeting unique cell wall components like mycolic acid. Tuberculosis A disease caused by mycobacteria, requiring drugs like isoniazid that target mycolic acid synthesis. Leprosy A chronic infection caused by mycobacteria, treatable with agents that inhibit mycolic acid formation. Acid-Fast Staining A diagnostic technique used to identify bacteria with mycolic acid-rich cell walls, such as mycobacteria.
