Selective Toxicity Exploits structural differences between bacterial and human ribosomes to target pathogens without harming host cells. 70S Ribosome Bacterial structure composed of 30S and 50S subunits, serving as the main target for many protein synthesis inhibitors. 80S Ribosome Eukaryotic structure found in human cells, differing from bacterial counterparts and thus spared by certain antibiotics. 30S Subunit Smaller component of the bacterial ribosome, targeted by tetracyclines and aminoglycosides to disrupt protein synthesis. 50S Subunit Larger component of the bacterial ribosome, targeted by chloramphenicol and macrolides to inhibit protein assembly. Tetracyclines Antibiotics that bind to the 30S subunit, preventing tRNA from attaching and thus halting protein formation. Aminoglycosides Drugs that bind the 30S subunit, causing errors in protein translation and showing high efficacy against Gram-negative bacteria. Chloramphenicol Agent that binds the 50S subunit, blocking peptide bond formation and potentially causing severe side effects. Macrolides Antibiotics that attach to the 50S subunit, obstructing the exit of the growing polypeptide chain from the ribosome. Peptide Bond Formation Process catalyzed by the ribosome to link amino acids, which is blocked by certain antibiotics to stop protein synthesis. tRNA Binding Step in translation where transfer RNA attaches to the ribosome, a process hindered by tetracyclines. Mistranslation Production of faulty proteins due to incorrect tRNA pairing, often induced by aminoglycosides. Polypeptide Exit Tunnel Pathway in the ribosome for the emerging protein chain, which can be blocked by macrolides to halt protein synthesis. Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics Drugs effective against a wide range of bacteria, including both Gram-positive and Gram-negative species. Lipopolysaccharides Molecules on Gram-negative bacteria surfaces that attract aminoglycosides, enhancing drug uptake.
Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis
