Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Selective Toxicity Exploits structural differences between bacterial and human ribosomes to target pathogens without harming host cells.

70S Ribosome Bacterial structure composed of 30S and 50S subunits, serving as the main target for many protein synthesis inhibitors.

80S Ribosome Eukaryotic structure found in human cells, differing from bacterial counterparts and thus spared by certain antibiotics.

30S Subunit Smaller component of the bacterial ribosome, targeted by tetracyclines and aminoglycosides to disrupt protein synthesis.

50S Subunit Larger component of the bacterial ribosome, targeted by chloramphenicol and macrolides to inhibit protein assembly.

Tetracyclines Antibiotics that bind to the 30S subunit, preventing tRNA from attaching and thus halting protein formation.