Interferon A cytokine released by virus-infected cells that signals neighboring cells to initiate antiviral defenses. Cytokine A chemical messenger that mediates communication between cells, especially during immune responses. Innate Immunity The body's immediate, non-specific defense system that acts as a second line of defense against pathogens. Pattern Recognition Receptor A sensor on cells that detects viral RNA, triggering immune signaling and interferon production. Viral RNA Genetic material from viruses recognized by host cells as a sign of infection. Inactive Antiviral Protein A molecule produced in response to interferons, remaining dormant until viral RNA is detected. Active Antiviral Protein A molecule that, once activated by viral RNA, degrades cellular mRNA and initiates apoptosis. Apoptosis A programmed cell death process that eliminates infected cells, blocking viral replication. Antiviral Effect A protective outcome where cells resist viral replication due to interferon-induced changes. Second Line of Defense A phase of innate immunity involving cellular responses like interferon signaling to contain infections. Viral Replication The process by which viruses multiply within host cells, often targeted by immune defenses. Effector Action A direct immune response, such as interferon release, that acts to neutralize pathogens. mRNA Degradation The breakdown of messenger RNA in cells, preventing protein synthesis and viral propagation. Host Cell A living cell that can be infected and used by viruses for replication. Diffusion The movement of interferon molecules from infected cells to neighboring cells to spread warning signals.
Interferon Response definitions
