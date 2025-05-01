Skip to main content
Interferon Response definitions

  • Interferon
    A cytokine released by virus-infected cells that signals neighboring cells to initiate antiviral defenses.
  • Cytokine
    A chemical messenger that mediates communication between cells, especially during immune responses.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's immediate, non-specific defense system that acts as a second line of defense against pathogens.
  • Pattern Recognition Receptor
    A sensor on cells that detects viral RNA, triggering immune signaling and interferon production.
  • Viral RNA
    Genetic material from viruses recognized by host cells as a sign of infection.
  • Inactive Antiviral Protein
    A molecule produced in response to interferons, remaining dormant until viral RNA is detected.
  • Active Antiviral Protein
    A molecule that, once activated by viral RNA, degrades cellular mRNA and initiates apoptosis.
  • Apoptosis
    A programmed cell death process that eliminates infected cells, blocking viral replication.
  • Antiviral Effect
    A protective outcome where cells resist viral replication due to interferon-induced changes.
  • Second Line of Defense
    A phase of innate immunity involving cellular responses like interferon signaling to contain infections.
  • Viral Replication
    The process by which viruses multiply within host cells, often targeted by immune defenses.
  • Effector Action
    A direct immune response, such as interferon release, that acts to neutralize pathogens.
  • mRNA Degradation
    The breakdown of messenger RNA in cells, preventing protein synthesis and viral propagation.
  • Host Cell
    A living cell that can be infected and used by viruses for replication.
  • Diffusion
    The movement of interferon molecules from infected cells to neighboring cells to spread warning signals.