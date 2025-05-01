Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Interferon A cytokine released by virus-infected cells that signals neighboring cells to initiate antiviral defenses.

Cytokine A chemical messenger that mediates communication between cells, especially during immune responses.

Innate Immunity The body's immediate, non-specific defense system that acts as a second line of defense against pathogens.

Pattern Recognition Receptor A sensor on cells that detects viral RNA, triggering immune signaling and interferon production.

Viral RNA Genetic material from viruses recognized by host cells as a sign of infection.

Inactive Antiviral Protein A molecule produced in response to interferons, remaining dormant until viral RNA is detected.