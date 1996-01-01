Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

19. Innate Immunity

Interferon Response

Interferon Response

Steps of the Interferon Response

How does the interferon response provide anti-viral protection?

If a cell produces antiviral proteins (AVPs) what occurs when that cell encounters dsRNA?

How does the interferon response to an invading virus result in the infected cell undergoing apoptosis?

Which of the following cells can induce viral-infected cells to undergo apoptosis?

Which of the following statements about interferon is incorrect?

a) It only works on a few specific types of virus.

b) It makes cells resistant to viral infection.

c) It is a species-specific molecule.

d) It does not directly inactivate viruses.

