Interferon Response
Steps of the Interferon Response
How does the interferon response provide anti-viral protection?
If a cell produces antiviral proteins (AVPs) what occurs when that cell encounters dsRNA?
How does the interferon response to an invading virus result in the infected cell undergoing apoptosis?
Which of the following cells can induce viral-infected cells to undergo apoptosis?
Which of the following statements about interferon is incorrect?
a) It only works on a few specific types of virus.
b) It makes cells resistant to viral infection.
c) It is a species-specific molecule.
d) It does not directly inactivate viruses.