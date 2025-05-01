Back
Animal Virus Infection A process involving sequential steps by which viruses invade and multiply within animal cells, distinct from bacteriophage infections. Bacteriophage A virus that specifically infects bacteria, serving as a comparison point for understanding animal virus infection steps. Attachment The initial interaction where a virus binds to the surface of a susceptible animal cell, starting the infection process. Entry The step where the virus penetrates the host cell membrane, allowing its genetic material access to the cell interior. Uncoating A stage following entry where the viral capsid is removed, exposing the viral genome inside the host cell. Viral Genome Replication The process by which the virus duplicates its genetic material within the host cell, ensuring new viruses can be produced. Protein Synthesis The creation of viral proteins using the host cell's machinery, essential for forming new virus particles. Assembly The stage where newly made viral genomes and proteins are put together to form complete virus particles. Release The final step where new virus particles exit the host cell, often leading to cell damage or death. Mnemonic A memory aid, such as a creative phrase, used to help recall the sequential steps of animal virus infection. Replication The duplication of viral genetic material, a critical step for producing progeny viruses within the host. Viral Proteins Molecules produced during infection that are necessary for constructing new viruses and facilitating infection. Capsid A protein shell that encases the viral genome, removed during uncoating to allow genome access. Map A visual guide outlining the sequential steps of animal virus infection, aiding in understanding the process flow.
Introduction to Animal Virus Infections definitions
