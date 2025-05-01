Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Animal Virus Infection A process involving sequential steps by which viruses invade and multiply within animal cells, distinct from bacteriophage infections.

Bacteriophage A virus that specifically infects bacteria, serving as a comparison point for understanding animal virus infection steps.

Attachment The initial interaction where a virus binds to the surface of a susceptible animal cell, starting the infection process.

Entry The step where the virus penetrates the host cell membrane, allowing its genetic material access to the cell interior.

Uncoating A stage following entry where the viral capsid is removed, exposing the viral genome inside the host cell.

Viral Genome Replication The process by which the virus duplicates its genetic material within the host cell, ensuring new viruses can be produced.