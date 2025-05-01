Back
Archaea One of the three domains of life, consisting of prokaryotes distinct from bacteria and eukarya, often found in extreme environments. Prokaryote A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus, including both archaea and bacteria, but with significant differences between the two. Domain The highest taxonomic rank in biological classification, grouping life into bacteria, archaea, and eukarya. Bacteria A domain of prokaryotic organisms, distinct from archaea, characterized by cell walls containing peptidoglycan. Eukarya A domain of life containing organisms with cells that have a nucleus, differing from both bacteria and archaea. Ribosomal RNA A molecular component of ribosomes with unique sequences in archaea, distinguishing them from bacteria and eukarya. Peptidoglycan A molecule forming the cell wall in bacteria, absent in archaea, serving as a key difference between these domains. Cell Wall A structural layer surrounding some cells; in archaea, it lacks peptidoglycan, unlike in bacteria. Extremophile An organism capable of thriving in extreme conditions, such as high salinity, temperature, or pressure, commonly found among archaea. Microbiota The community of microorganisms, including archaea, that inhabit environments like soil or the human body. Haloquadratum walsbyi A square-shaped archaeon known for thriving in highly salty environments, earning the nickname 'salt square.' Pyrolobus fumari An archaeon adapted to extremely hot environments, often referred to as the 'fire lobe of the chimney.' Pyrococcus furiosus A heat-loving archaeon, nicknamed the 'furious fireball,' capable of surviving in very high temperatures. Thermococcus gammatolerans A hyperthermophilic archaeon, known as the 'ball of fire,' able to withstand extreme heat.
Introduction to Archaea definitions
