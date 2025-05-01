Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Archaea One of the three domains of life, consisting of prokaryotes distinct from bacteria and eukarya, often found in extreme environments.

Prokaryote A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus, including both archaea and bacteria, but with significant differences between the two.

Domain The highest taxonomic rank in biological classification, grouping life into bacteria, archaea, and eukarya.

Bacteria A domain of prokaryotic organisms, distinct from archaea, characterized by cell walls containing peptidoglycan.

Eukarya A domain of life containing organisms with cells that have a nucleus, differing from both bacteria and archaea.

Ribosomal RNA A molecular component of ribosomes with unique sequences in archaea, distinguishing them from bacteria and eukarya.