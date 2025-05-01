Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease by evading or overcoming host defense mechanisms.

Host Defense Mechanism A biological process or structure in the host that protects against infection by identifying and eliminating pathogens.

Phagocyte A type of immune cell specialized in engulfing and destroying microbes as part of the body's defense.

Opsonization A process where pathogens are marked for ingestion and elimination by immune cells, enhancing phagocytosis.

Capsule A protective outer layer found on some bacteria that helps prevent recognition and ingestion by immune cells.

Fc Receptor A protein on the surface of certain cells that binds to the constant region of antibodies, influencing immune responses.