Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease by evading or overcoming host defense mechanisms. Host Defense Mechanism A biological process or structure in the host that protects against infection by identifying and eliminating pathogens. Phagocyte A type of immune cell specialized in engulfing and destroying microbes as part of the body's defense. Opsonization A process where pathogens are marked for ingestion and elimination by immune cells, enhancing phagocytosis. Capsule A protective outer layer found on some bacteria that helps prevent recognition and ingestion by immune cells. Fc Receptor A protein on the surface of certain cells that binds to the constant region of antibodies, influencing immune responses. Complement System A group of proteins in blood plasma that enhances immune responses by promoting inflammation and pathogen destruction. IgA Protease An enzyme produced by some pathogens that degrades a specific antibody type, reducing immune effectiveness. Antigenic Variation A strategy where pathogens alter surface molecules to evade recognition by the host's immune system. Mimicry A tactic where pathogens resemble host molecules or cells to avoid detection by immune defenses. Host Cell A cell in which a pathogen can reside or replicate, often used as a hiding place from immune attack. Disease A condition resulting from the disruption of normal body functions due to infection by a pathogen.
Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms definitions
