Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

B Lymphocyte A white blood cell developing in bone marrow, central to humoral immunity by producing antibodies against extracellular pathogens.

Humoral Immunity A branch of adaptive immunity targeting extracellular pathogens using antibodies produced by specific lymphocytes.

Antibody A Y-shaped protein secreted to bind and neutralize antigens, with structure similar to certain cell surface receptors.

Antigen A molecule recognized as foreign, capable of binding to specific receptors and triggering an immune response.

B Cell Receptor A membrane-embedded immunoglobulin enabling recognition and binding of free-floating antigens, structurally similar to secreted antibodies.

Bone Marrow A primary lymphoid organ where certain lymphocytes fully develop before migrating to secondary immune sites.