B Lymphocyte A white blood cell developing in bone marrow, central to humoral immunity by producing antibodies against extracellular pathogens. Humoral Immunity A branch of adaptive immunity targeting extracellular pathogens using antibodies produced by specific lymphocytes. Antibody A Y-shaped protein secreted to bind and neutralize antigens, with structure similar to certain cell surface receptors. Antigen A molecule recognized as foreign, capable of binding to specific receptors and triggering an immune response. B Cell Receptor A membrane-embedded immunoglobulin enabling recognition and binding of free-floating antigens, structurally similar to secreted antibodies. Bone Marrow A primary lymphoid organ where certain lymphocytes fully develop before migrating to secondary immune sites. Helper T Cell A lymphocyte that activates other immune cells by releasing cytokines after recognizing antigens presented on specific molecules. MHC Class II Molecule A protein complex on antigen-presenting cells displaying processed antigens for recognition by certain T cells. Plasma Cell A short-lived effector cell derived from lymphocytes, specialized in secreting large quantities of antibodies. Memory B Cell A long-lived lymphocyte capable of rapid and robust response upon re-exposure to a previously encountered antigen. Naive B Cell An inactive lymphocyte that has not yet encountered its specific antigen and remains undifferentiated. Antigen-Binding Site A region on immunoglobulins or receptors that specifically interacts with and binds to a unique part of an antigen. Cytokine A signaling molecule released by immune cells to modulate activation, proliferation, or differentiation of other cells. Clonal Proliferation The process by which activated lymphocytes divide to produce identical copies, expanding the immune response. Secondary Lymphoid Organ A site such as lymph nodes or spleen where mature lymphocytes encounter antigens and initiate immune responses.
