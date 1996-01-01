Problem

Match the correct form of adaptive immunity to the scenarios below.

A. Cell-Mediated Immunity. B. Humoral Immunity

_____1. A macrophage acting as an APC is activated by a CD4 effector cell.

_____2. A naive B cell is activated after binding an antigen and differentiates into a plasma cell.

_____3. Responds to exogenous antigens.

_____4. Responds to endogenous antigens.

_____5. A liver cell infected with a virus undergoes apoptosis when signaled by a CD8 effector cell.