Introduction to B Lymphocytes
Match the correct form of adaptive immunity to the scenarios below.
A. Cell-Mediated Immunity. B. Humoral Immunity
_____1. A macrophage acting as an APC is activated by a CD4 effector cell.
_____2. A naive B cell is activated after binding an antigen and differentiates into a plasma cell.
_____3. Responds to exogenous antigens.
_____4. Responds to endogenous antigens.
_____5. A liver cell infected with a virus undergoes apoptosis when signaled by a CD8 effector cell.
B cell Receptors
What is the difference between a TCR and a BCR?
A naive B cell is activated when:
Naive B cells Become Effector (Plasma) Cells & Memory Cells
Antibodies are made by:
In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?
The antibody-secreting progeny of an activated B cell are called: