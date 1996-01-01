Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

20. Adaptive Immunity

Introduction to B Lymphocytes

Next Topic
1

concept

Introduction to B Lymphocytes

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Match the correct form of adaptive immunity to the scenarios below.

A. Cell-Mediated Immunity.                                B. Humoral Immunity

_____1. A macrophage acting as an APC is activated by a CD4 effector cell.
_____2. A naive B cell is activated after binding an antigen and differentiates into a plasma cell.  
_____3. Responds to exogenous antigens.  
_____4. Responds to endogenous antigens.
_____5. A liver cell infected with a virus undergoes apoptosis when signaled by a CD8 effector cell.  

Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

B cell Receptors

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

What is the difference between a TCR and a BCR?

5
Problem

A naive B cell is activated when:

6

concept

Naive B cells Become Effector (Plasma) Cells & Memory Cells

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Antibodies are made by:

8
Problem

In which of the following sites in the body can B cells be found?

9
Problem

The antibody-secreting progeny of an activated B cell are called:

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.