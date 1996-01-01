Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following may be a component of bacterial cell walls? Peptidoglycan is a primary component of bacterial cell walls.

What is true of bacterial mRNAs? Bacterial mRNAs are typically short-lived and are translated while being transcribed, but this is not directly related to bacterial cell walls.

Which of the following statements accurately describes bacterial cell walls? Bacterial cell walls are semi-rigid structures made predominantly of peptidoglycan, providing protection against internal water pressure.

Which of the following drugs specifically targets cell walls that contain mycolic acid? Drugs like isoniazid specifically target cell walls containing mycolic acid, which are found in certain bacteria such as Mycobacterium.

What structures are used by bacteriophages to attach to host cell receptors? Bacteriophages use tail fibers to attach to host cell receptors.

Why are white colonies desirable (rather than blue colonies) in bacterial cloning experiments? White colonies indicate successful insertion of foreign DNA, disrupting the lacZ gene, while blue colonies do not contain the insert.