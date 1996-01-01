Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls

1

concept

Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls

Problem

Which is (are) true concerning the cell wall of prokaryotes?

3

concept

Peptidoglycan

Problem

The peptidoglycan molecule is responsible for the:

5

concept

Peptidoglycan Structure

Problem

Peptidoglycan is made up of:

7
Problem

The NAG and NAM molecules of peptidoglycan are connected by a:

8

concept

Peptide Interbridge

Problem

The glycan chains of adjacent peptidoglycan molecules are connected by:

10

concept

Gram-Positive & Gram-Negative Bacteria

Problem

The Gram stain works because of differences in the ________ of bacteria.

12

concept

Types of Bacterial Cell Walls

clock
2m
