Bacteriophage A virus that specifically targets and infects bacterial cells, often facilitating gene transfer between bacteria. Phage A general term for viruses that infect bacteria, capable of diverse infection cycles and genetic interactions. Horizontal Gene Transfer The movement of genetic material between organisms, not by descent, often mediated by viruses in bacteria. Transduction A process where bacterial genes are transferred from one cell to another via a viral carrier. Productive Infection A viral infection in which new virus particles are generated, possibly resulting in host cell death or continuous virus release. Latent State Infection A viral state where the viral genome integrates into the host chromosome without producing new viruses. Lytic Phage A virus that causes host cell rupture and death by producing new viral particles in a productive infection. Lysogenic Phage A virus capable of integrating its genome into the host chromosome, leading to either silent persistence or later activation. Temperate Phage A virus with the ability to choose between a productive or a silent, integrated state within the host genome. Prophage Viral DNA that has become part of the bacterial chromosome, remaining dormant but potentially reactivating. Lysogen A bacterial cell that harbors integrated viral DNA within its chromosome, passing it to progeny. Cell Lysis The rupture and destruction of a cell, often resulting in the release of newly formed viruses. Filamentous Phage A virus that infects bacteria via pili, producing new viruses without killing the host cell. Lysogenic Conversion A change in bacterial properties due to the presence of integrated viral DNA, sometimes preventing further infection. Superinfection A secondary infection of a bacterium already carrying a prophage, often blocked by the initial viral integration.
Introduction to Bacteriophage Infections definitions
