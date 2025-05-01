Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Bacteriophage A virus that specifically targets and infects bacterial cells, often facilitating gene transfer between bacteria.

Phage A general term for viruses that infect bacteria, capable of diverse infection cycles and genetic interactions.

Horizontal Gene Transfer The movement of genetic material between organisms, not by descent, often mediated by viruses in bacteria.

Transduction A process where bacterial genes are transferred from one cell to another via a viral carrier.

Productive Infection A viral infection in which new virus particles are generated, possibly resulting in host cell death or continuous virus release.

Latent State Infection A viral state where the viral genome integrates into the host chromosome without producing new viruses.