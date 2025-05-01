Back
Biofilm A community of microbes encased in a gel-like matrix, adhering to surfaces and often linked to serious illnesses. Extracellular Polymeric Substances A sticky matrix of diverse polymers secreted by cells, forming the protective layer around microbial communities. Polysaccharide A carbohydrate polymer forming the main component of the slime-like matrix surrounding microbial groups. Protein A polymer within the matrix that contributes to the structure and function of the microbial community's encasing. Glycoprotein A molecule combining proteins and carbohydrates, present in the matrix supporting microbial communities. Glycolipid A compound of lipids and carbohydrates, found in the matrix that encases and protects microbial groups. Lipid A hydrophobic molecule included in the matrix, aiding in the stability and protection of microbial communities. Matrix A structural network of polymers secreted by cells, providing support and protection to microbial communities. Surface Any physical location where microbial communities can adhere and establish protective encasements. Microbe A microscopic organism, such as bacteria or archaea, capable of forming complex communities within protective layers. Bacteria A type of microbe commonly found within protective communities, contributing to the formation of illnesses. Archaea A group of microbes able to thrive within protective matrices alongside bacteria in diverse environments. Illness A negative health condition often associated with the presence and activity of microbial communities on surfaces. Community A collective of microbes living together within a shared protective matrix, enhancing survival and function. Polymer A large molecule composed of repeating subunits, forming the structural basis of the protective matrix.
Introduction to Biofilms definitions
