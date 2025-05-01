Skip to main content
Introduction to Biofilms definitions

  • Biofilm
    A community of microbes encased in a gel-like matrix, adhering to surfaces and often linked to serious illnesses.
  • Extracellular Polymeric Substances
    A sticky matrix of diverse polymers secreted by cells, forming the protective layer around microbial communities.
  • Polysaccharide
    A carbohydrate polymer forming the main component of the slime-like matrix surrounding microbial groups.
  • Protein
    A polymer within the matrix that contributes to the structure and function of the microbial community's encasing.
  • Glycoprotein
    A molecule combining proteins and carbohydrates, present in the matrix supporting microbial communities.
  • Glycolipid
    A compound of lipids and carbohydrates, found in the matrix that encases and protects microbial groups.
  • Lipid
    A hydrophobic molecule included in the matrix, aiding in the stability and protection of microbial communities.
  • Matrix
    A structural network of polymers secreted by cells, providing support and protection to microbial communities.
  • Surface
    Any physical location where microbial communities can adhere and establish protective encasements.
  • Microbe
    A microscopic organism, such as bacteria or archaea, capable of forming complex communities within protective layers.
  • Bacteria
    A type of microbe commonly found within protective communities, contributing to the formation of illnesses.
  • Archaea
    A group of microbes able to thrive within protective matrices alongside bacteria in diverse environments.
  • Illness
    A negative health condition often associated with the presence and activity of microbial communities on surfaces.
  • Community
    A collective of microbes living together within a shared protective matrix, enhancing survival and function.
  • Polymer
    A large molecule composed of repeating subunits, forming the structural basis of the protective matrix.