Biofilm A community of microbes encased in a gel-like matrix, adhering to surfaces and often linked to serious illnesses.

Extracellular Polymeric Substances A sticky matrix of diverse polymers secreted by cells, forming the protective layer around microbial communities.

Polysaccharide A carbohydrate polymer forming the main component of the slime-like matrix surrounding microbial groups.

Protein A polymer within the matrix that contributes to the structure and function of the microbial community's encasing.

Glycoprotein A molecule combining proteins and carbohydrates, present in the matrix supporting microbial communities.

Glycolipid A compound of lipids and carbohydrates, found in the matrix that encases and protects microbial groups.