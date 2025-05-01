Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Chemical Bond Attractive force holding atoms together, enabling the formation of molecules and compounds with distinct properties.

Molecule Substance containing two or more chemically bound atoms, which may be of the same or different elements.

Compound Specific molecule type composed of at least two different elements chemically bonded together.

Element Pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, such as hydrogen, oxygen, or carbon.

Atom Smallest unit of an element, serving as the fundamental building block for molecules and compounds.

Chemical Formula Notation revealing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule or compound, such as H2O or C6H12O6.