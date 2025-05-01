Back
Chemical Bond Attractive force holding atoms together, enabling the formation of molecules and compounds with distinct properties. Molecule Substance containing two or more chemically bound atoms, which may be of the same or different elements. Compound Specific molecule type composed of at least two different elements chemically bonded together. Element Pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, such as hydrogen, oxygen, or carbon. Atom Smallest unit of an element, serving as the fundamental building block for molecules and compounds. Chemical Formula Notation revealing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule or compound, such as H2O or C6H12O6. Intramolecular Bond Interaction occurring between atoms within the same molecule, effectively 'trapping' them together. Intermolecular Bond Interaction occurring between atoms of different molecules, connecting separate molecular units. Covalent Bond Type of chemical bond where atoms share electron pairs, forming stable connections within molecules. Nonpolar Covalent Bond Covalent bond with equal sharing of electrons between atoms, resulting in no charge separation. Polar Covalent Bond Covalent bond with unequal electron sharing, creating partial positive and negative charges within the molecule. Noncovalent Bond Chemical interaction not involving electron sharing, including ionic and hydrogen bonds. Ionic Bond Strong electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often forming crystalline structures. Hydrogen Bond Weak attraction between a hydrogen atom in one molecule and an electronegative atom in another molecule.
Introduction to Chemical Bonding definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14