Introduction to Chemical Bonding definitions

  • Chemical Bond
    Attractive force holding atoms together, enabling the formation of molecules and compounds with distinct properties.
  • Molecule
    Substance containing two or more chemically bound atoms, which may be of the same or different elements.
  • Compound
    Specific molecule type composed of at least two different elements chemically bonded together.
  • Element
    Pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, such as hydrogen, oxygen, or carbon.
  • Atom
    Smallest unit of an element, serving as the fundamental building block for molecules and compounds.
  • Chemical Formula
    Notation revealing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule or compound, such as H2O or C6H12O6.
  • Intramolecular Bond
    Interaction occurring between atoms within the same molecule, effectively 'trapping' them together.
  • Intermolecular Bond
    Interaction occurring between atoms of different molecules, connecting separate molecular units.
  • Covalent Bond
    Type of chemical bond where atoms share electron pairs, forming stable connections within molecules.
  • Nonpolar Covalent Bond
    Covalent bond with equal sharing of electrons between atoms, resulting in no charge separation.
  • Polar Covalent Bond
    Covalent bond with unequal electron sharing, creating partial positive and negative charges within the molecule.
  • Noncovalent Bond
    Chemical interaction not involving electron sharing, including ionic and hydrogen bonds.
  • Ionic Bond
    Strong electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often forming crystalline structures.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    Weak attraction between a hydrogen atom in one molecule and an electronegative atom in another molecule.