Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology

Introduction to Chemical Bonding

Next Topic
1

concept

Introduction to Chemical Bonding

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
2

concept

Intramolecular vs. Intermolecular Bonds

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
3
Problem

Appropriately label all of the chemical bonds in this image as either intramolecular or intermolecular.

Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding


According to the map above, which of the following are types of covalent bonds?

a) Polar.

b) Van der Waals.

c) Ionic.

d) Hydrogen.

e) None of the above.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.