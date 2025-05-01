Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Conjugation A process enabling direct DNA transfer between two bacterial cells through physical contact.

Horizontal Gene Transfer Movement of genetic material between organisms without reproduction, increasing genetic diversity.

Donor Cell A bacterial cell providing genetic material during direct DNA transfer.

Recipient Cell A bacterial cell acquiring genetic material from another cell during DNA transfer.

F Plasmid A circular DNA molecule enabling bacteria to initiate direct DNA transfer to another cell.

F+ Plasmid Conjugation A DNA transfer event where the entire fertility plasmid moves from one cell to another.