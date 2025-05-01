Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to Conjugation definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Conjugation
    A process enabling direct DNA transfer between two bacterial cells through physical contact.
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer
    Movement of genetic material between organisms without reproduction, increasing genetic diversity.
  • Donor Cell
    A bacterial cell providing genetic material during direct DNA transfer.
  • Recipient Cell
    A bacterial cell acquiring genetic material from another cell during DNA transfer.
  • F Plasmid
    A circular DNA molecule enabling bacteria to initiate direct DNA transfer to another cell.
  • F+ Plasmid Conjugation
    A DNA transfer event where the entire fertility plasmid moves from one cell to another.
  • HFR Cell Conjugation
    A process where only part of an integrated fertility plasmid and some chromosomal DNA are transferred.
  • F' Plasmid Conjugation
    A DNA transfer involving a plasmid carrying both fertility genes and integrated donor DNA.
  • Cell-to-Cell Contact
    Physical interaction required for direct genetic exchange between two bacterial cells.
  • Chromosomal DNA
    Genetic material found within the main chromosome of a bacterial cell, sometimes transferred during conjugation.
  • Integrated F Plasmid
    A fertility plasmid incorporated into the bacterial chromosome, enabling partial DNA transfer.
  • Genetic Diversity
    Variation in genetic material among bacteria, often increased by direct DNA exchange.
  • Visual Map
    A diagrammatic overview outlining the main types of direct DNA transfer processes in bacteria.