Back
Conjugation A process enabling direct DNA transfer between two bacterial cells through physical contact. Horizontal Gene Transfer Movement of genetic material between organisms without reproduction, increasing genetic diversity. Donor Cell A bacterial cell providing genetic material during direct DNA transfer. Recipient Cell A bacterial cell acquiring genetic material from another cell during DNA transfer. F Plasmid A circular DNA molecule enabling bacteria to initiate direct DNA transfer to another cell. F+ Plasmid Conjugation A DNA transfer event where the entire fertility plasmid moves from one cell to another. HFR Cell Conjugation A process where only part of an integrated fertility plasmid and some chromosomal DNA are transferred. F' Plasmid Conjugation A DNA transfer involving a plasmid carrying both fertility genes and integrated donor DNA. Cell-to-Cell Contact Physical interaction required for direct genetic exchange between two bacterial cells. Chromosomal DNA Genetic material found within the main chromosome of a bacterial cell, sometimes transferred during conjugation. Integrated F Plasmid A fertility plasmid incorporated into the bacterial chromosome, enabling partial DNA transfer. Genetic Diversity Variation in genetic material among bacteria, often increased by direct DNA exchange. Visual Map A diagrammatic overview outlining the main types of direct DNA transfer processes in bacteria.
Introduction to Conjugation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13