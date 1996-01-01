Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an example of microbial control? Examples of microbial control include washing hands, sterilizing surgical equipment, pasteurizing milk, and disinfecting water.

Which practice can help prevent cross-contamination? Practices such as using aseptic technique, wearing gloves, and cleaning surfaces help prevent cross-contamination.

To be an effective disinfectant, what must a chemical do? An effective disinfectant must eliminate most pathogens from a surface, though some resistant microbes may remain.

When should sterile gloves be worn? Sterile gloves should be worn during procedures that require a sterile field, such as surgery or handling sterile equipment in laboratories.

What is the second level of infection control according to the microbial control hierarchy? The second level of infection control is sanitization, which reduces pathogens to meet public health standards.

What piece of equipment is often used to sterilize objects in hospitals and laboratories? An autoclave is often used to sterilize objects in hospitals and laboratories.