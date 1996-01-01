Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

11. Controlling Microbial Growth

Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth

1

concept

Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth

Problem

Why is it important to human health and wellbeing that we control microbial growth?

3
Problem

Physical methods used to control microbial growth include all of the following except?

4

concept

Terminology of Microbial Growth Control

5

concept

Hierarchy of Microbial Growth Control Terminology

6
Problem

What is the main difference between preservation and sanitization?

7

concept

Situations Warranting Different Levels of Microbial Growth Control

8
Problem

Which of the following concerning the varying levels of microbial control is false?

