11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
Uncontrolled microbial growth can lead to increased risks of disease and infection.
Uncontrolled microbial growth can lead to spoilage of food products.
Uncontrolled microbial growth can lead to contaminated experiments.
Liquid chemical disinfectants.
Terminology of Microbial Growth Control
Hierarchy of Microbial Growth Control Terminology
Preservation does not kill microbes but delays microbial growth. Sanitization kills all microbes, except prions.
Preservation preserves food by killing all microbes present in or on food. Sanitization kills most pathogenic microbes.
Preservation reduces pathogens to meet health standards. Sanitization kills all microbes.
Preservation kills all microbes except prions. Sanitization kills all microbes, including prions.
Situations Warranting Different Levels of Microbial Growth Control
We clean and sanitize our homes to reduce the number of microbial pathogens.
Hospitals attempt to sterilize and kill all microbes in rooms and on tools to prevent infection.
Pasteurization and irradiation are common microbial growth control methods used in food production.
Laboratories sterilize media and tools to prevent contamination of their experiments.
All of the above are true.