Culture Medium A nutrient-rich preparation, either solid or liquid, used to support the growth of microorganisms in the lab.

Agar A solidified nutrient medium, commonly found in petri dishes, that provides a surface for microbial colonies to grow.

Broth A liquid nutrient medium that allows microorganisms to grow suspended within the solution.

Pure Culture A population of cells originating from a single viable cell, ensuring only one microbial species is present.

Petri Dish A shallow, circular container used to hold solid culture media for observing microbial growth.

Aseptic Technique A set of practices, such as using gloves and Bunsen burners, designed to prevent contamination during microbial handling.