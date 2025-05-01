Back
Culture Medium A nutrient-rich preparation, either solid or liquid, used to support the growth of microorganisms in the lab. Agar A solidified nutrient medium, commonly found in petri dishes, that provides a surface for microbial colonies to grow. Broth A liquid nutrient medium that allows microorganisms to grow suspended within the solution. Pure Culture A population of cells originating from a single viable cell, ensuring only one microbial species is present. Petri Dish A shallow, circular container used to hold solid culture media for observing microbial growth. Aseptic Technique A set of practices, such as using gloves and Bunsen burners, designed to prevent contamination during microbial handling. Contamination The unintended introduction of unwanted microorganisms into a culture or environment. Slant A tube of solidified agar set at an angle, providing an increased surface area for microbial growth. Deep A tube of solidified agar in an upright position, used to study microbial growth patterns within the medium. Streak Plate Method A technique for isolating individual colonies by spreading microbes across the surface of solid media. Pour Plate Method A technique where diluted samples are mixed with molten agar and poured into dishes to count colonies. Spread Plate Method A technique involving spreading a liquid sample evenly over the surface of solid media to isolate colonies. Microscopic Count A direct cell counting method using a microscope to enumerate microorganisms in a sample. Viable Count A method for determining the number of living cells, often using plate counts or filtration techniques. Spectrophotometer An instrument that measures the turbidity of a microbial culture to estimate cell density or biomass.
Introduction to Cultivating Microbial Growth definitions
