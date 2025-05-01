Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA Sequencing definitions

  • DNA Sequencing
    Process for determining the exact order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, enabling identification of organisms by their genetic code.
  • Nucleotide
    Basic building block of DNA, consisting of a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base, forming the DNA sequence.
  • Genome
    Complete set of DNA, including all genes, unique to each organism and used for identification through sequencing.
  • Dideoxynucleotide
    Modified DNA component with a hydrogen at the 3' position, preventing chain extension during DNA synthesis.
  • Phosphodiester Bond
    Covalent linkage between the 3' hydroxyl of one nucleotide and the 5' phosphate of another, essential for DNA strand formation.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    Functional group at the 3' position of normal nucleotides, necessary for forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    Substituent at the 3' position in dideoxynucleotides, responsible for blocking further DNA chain elongation.
  • Elongation
    Phase of DNA synthesis where nucleotides are added to a growing DNA strand, halted by dideoxynucleotides.
  • Deoxyribonucleotide
    Standard DNA nucleotide with a 3' hydroxyl group, allowing continuous DNA strand growth through phosphodiester bonds.
  • DNA Synthesis
    Cellular process of assembling a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides, dependent on phosphodiester bond formation.
  • Dideoxy Sequencing
    Technique utilizing dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA synthesis at specific points, enabling sequence determination.
  • 3' Position
    Location on the sugar component of a nucleotide where either a hydroxyl group or hydrogen atom determines DNA chain extension.
  • 5' Phosphate Group
    Phosphate attached to the fifth carbon of the nucleotide sugar, participating in phosphodiester bond formation.