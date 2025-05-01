Back
DNA Sequencing Process for determining the exact order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, enabling identification of organisms by their genetic code. Nucleotide Basic building block of DNA, consisting of a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base, forming the DNA sequence. Genome Complete set of DNA, including all genes, unique to each organism and used for identification through sequencing. Dideoxynucleotide Modified DNA component with a hydrogen at the 3' position, preventing chain extension during DNA synthesis. Phosphodiester Bond Covalent linkage between the 3' hydroxyl of one nucleotide and the 5' phosphate of another, essential for DNA strand formation. Hydroxyl Group Functional group at the 3' position of normal nucleotides, necessary for forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis. Hydrogen Atom Substituent at the 3' position in dideoxynucleotides, responsible for blocking further DNA chain elongation. Elongation Phase of DNA synthesis where nucleotides are added to a growing DNA strand, halted by dideoxynucleotides. Deoxyribonucleotide Standard DNA nucleotide with a 3' hydroxyl group, allowing continuous DNA strand growth through phosphodiester bonds. DNA Synthesis Cellular process of assembling a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides, dependent on phosphodiester bond formation. Dideoxy Sequencing Technique utilizing dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA synthesis at specific points, enabling sequence determination. 3' Position Location on the sugar component of a nucleotide where either a hydroxyl group or hydrogen atom determines DNA chain extension. 5' Phosphate Group Phosphate attached to the fifth carbon of the nucleotide sugar, participating in phosphodiester bond formation.
Introduction to DNA Sequencing definitions
