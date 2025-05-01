Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

DNA Sequencing Process for determining the exact order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, enabling identification of organisms by their genetic code.

Nucleotide Basic building block of DNA, consisting of a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base, forming the DNA sequence.

Genome Complete set of DNA, including all genes, unique to each organism and used for identification through sequencing.

Dideoxynucleotide Modified DNA component with a hydrogen at the 3' position, preventing chain extension during DNA synthesis.

Phosphodiester Bond Covalent linkage between the 3' hydroxyl of one nucleotide and the 5' phosphate of another, essential for DNA strand formation.

Hydroxyl Group Functional group at the 3' position of normal nucleotides, necessary for forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis.