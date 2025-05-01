Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Energy Ability to cause an overall change in a living system, enabling biological processes and transformations.

Work Transfer of energy resulting in an overall change within a biological context, not related to academic assignments.

Potential Energy Stored form capable of being used to cause change, such as energy held by position or chemical bonds.

Kinetic Energy Form associated with motion, present in moving objects or during muscle contractions.

Gravitational Potential Energy Stored form due to an object's position relative to gravity, such as a biker at the top of a hill.

Chemical Potential Energy Stored form within chemical bonds, exemplified by molecules like glucose in biological systems.