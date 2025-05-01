Back
Energy Ability to cause an overall change in a living system, enabling biological processes and transformations. Work Transfer of energy resulting in an overall change within a biological context, not related to academic assignments. Potential Energy Stored form capable of being used to cause change, such as energy held by position or chemical bonds. Kinetic Energy Form associated with motion, present in moving objects or during muscle contractions. Gravitational Potential Energy Stored form due to an object's position relative to gravity, such as a biker at the top of a hill. Chemical Potential Energy Stored form within chemical bonds, exemplified by molecules like glucose in biological systems. Thermodynamics Study of energy transfers between bodies of matter, focusing on how energy moves and changes form. System Specific portion of matter under study, which can range from a single reaction to an entire organism. Surroundings Everything external to the system, encompassing all matter and energy outside the area of focus. Biological System Living entity capable of exchanging both energy and mass with its environment, such as a plant. Photosynthesis Process where solar energy, carbon dioxide, and water are converted into glucose and oxygen in plants. Glucose Most abundant sugar, serving as a primary example of stored chemical potential energy in cells. Oxygen Gaseous product released from biological systems during processes like photosynthesis. Carbon Dioxide Gaseous molecule entering biological systems, used as a raw material in energy conversion processes. Solar Energy Form of energy from sunlight, utilized by plants to drive the conversion of inorganic molecules into organic compounds.
Introduction to Energy definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15