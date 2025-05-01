Skip to main content
Introduction to Eukarya definitions

  • Eukarya
    Domain of life containing organisms with membrane-bound nuclei, including plants, animals, fungi, and protists.
  • Eukaryote
    Organism with cells that possess a membrane-bound nucleus and can be unicellular or multicellular.
  • Membrane-bound nucleus
    Cellular structure surrounded by a lipid bilayer, housing genetic material in eukaryotic cells.
  • Fungi
    Diverse group of eukaryotes, ranging from yeasts to mushrooms, with chitin cell walls and no photosynthesis.
  • Chitin
    Polysaccharide forming the rigid cell walls of fungi, distinguishing them from plants.
  • Algae
    Photosynthetic eukaryotes, often called plant-like protists, with cellulose cell walls, found in moist habitats.
  • Cellulose
    Polysaccharide composing the cell walls of algae and plants, providing structural support.
  • Protozoa
    Unicellular, animal-like protists lacking cell walls, motile, and ingesting organic material.
  • Helminths
    Parasitic eukaryotic worms, including flatworms and roundworms, with microscopic eggs and larvae.
  • Unicellular organism
    Living entity composed of a single cell, characteristic of many microscopic eukaryotes.
  • Multicellular organism
    Living entity made up of multiple cells, seen in some fungi, algae, and helminths.
  • Organic material
    Substance containing carbon and hydrogen, serving as an energy source for fungi and protozoa.
  • Photosynthesis
    Process by which certain eukaryotes, like algae, convert light energy into chemical energy.
  • Protists
    Kingdom of eukaryotes including diverse groups such as algae and protozoa, often microscopic.
  • Microscopic eukaryote
    Eukaryotic organism too small to be seen without a microscope, including fungi, algae, protozoa, and helminths.