Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Eukarya Domain of life containing organisms with membrane-bound nuclei, including plants, animals, fungi, and protists.

Eukaryote Organism with cells that possess a membrane-bound nucleus and can be unicellular or multicellular.

Membrane-bound nucleus Cellular structure surrounded by a lipid bilayer, housing genetic material in eukaryotic cells.

Fungi Diverse group of eukaryotes, ranging from yeasts to mushrooms, with chitin cell walls and no photosynthesis.

Chitin Polysaccharide forming the rigid cell walls of fungi, distinguishing them from plants.

Algae Photosynthetic eukaryotes, often called plant-like protists, with cellulose cell walls, found in moist habitats.