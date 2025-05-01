Back
Eukarya Domain of life containing organisms with membrane-bound nuclei, including plants, animals, fungi, and protists. Eukaryote Organism with cells that possess a membrane-bound nucleus and can be unicellular or multicellular. Membrane-bound nucleus Cellular structure surrounded by a lipid bilayer, housing genetic material in eukaryotic cells. Fungi Diverse group of eukaryotes, ranging from yeasts to mushrooms, with chitin cell walls and no photosynthesis. Chitin Polysaccharide forming the rigid cell walls of fungi, distinguishing them from plants. Algae Photosynthetic eukaryotes, often called plant-like protists, with cellulose cell walls, found in moist habitats. Cellulose Polysaccharide composing the cell walls of algae and plants, providing structural support. Protozoa Unicellular, animal-like protists lacking cell walls, motile, and ingesting organic material. Helminths Parasitic eukaryotic worms, including flatworms and roundworms, with microscopic eggs and larvae. Unicellular organism Living entity composed of a single cell, characteristic of many microscopic eukaryotes. Multicellular organism Living entity made up of multiple cells, seen in some fungi, algae, and helminths. Organic material Substance containing carbon and hydrogen, serving as an energy source for fungi and protozoa. Photosynthesis Process by which certain eukaryotes, like algae, convert light energy into chemical energy. Protists Kingdom of eukaryotes including diverse groups such as algae and protozoa, often microscopic. Microscopic eukaryote Eukaryotic organism too small to be seen without a microscope, including fungi, algae, protozoa, and helminths.
Introduction to Eukarya definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15